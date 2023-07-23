In a rumor that is unlikely to dissuade the notion of Chelsea’s scattershot transfer policy-making, The Athletic claim that we have “made contact” with Ajax Amsterdam about our “interest” in signing their attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus. Kudus currently has two years left on his contract but is apparently “keen to leave” after rejecting a one-year contract extension some months ago.

While we’ve not yet made an offer, it’s claimed that we are “close on personal terms” though it’s also claimed that he’s just one among a “number of options” whom we’ve considering. I guess we want another attacking midfielder? It’s the defensive end of that sector that we need to worry about more right now! Kudus will turn 23 in a week, so he wouldn’t exactly be a development project-type signing.

Kudus set a career high in both appearances (42) and goals (18) last season. A product of the Right To Dream academy in Ghana, he joined Ajax three years ago out of FC NorthJellyBelly.

Anyway, I’m not sure what to make of this, so here’s a YouTube highlights video instead.