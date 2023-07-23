Kylian Mbappé’s future is once again the hottest topic in the rumor mill, though the situation hasn’t really changed much since last month, when he essentially claimed, for the manyeth time, that he’s done with PSG ... but this time for realsies!

Then again, a situation unchanged with just over a month left in this summer’s window is a pretty good catalyst for such stories, with the 24-year-old seemingly no closer to a new PSG contract but now that much closer to his current deal’s expiration next summer. Some stories have even claimed that he’s prepared to sit out the upcoming season (and then leave for free) if he doesn’t get his move now, which certainly would be an interesting test for all involved.

◉ PSG want to sell Mbappé as soon as possible.



◉ PSG won’t put any veto to any club; open to every solution.



◉ They remain convinced of agreement between Mbappé and Real Madrid.



◉ PSG begin plans without KM – including Japan/Korea tour.



More: https://t.co/c6woQlPAbA pic.twitter.com/PnkLLRk7Oo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2023

But it probably won’t come to that.

The most likely outcome that doesn’t involve a new massive extension, is probably a move to Real Madrid — but PSG would still like to game that as much as possible (i.e. get as much money in return as possible) by seemingly encouraging bids from any and all who could even remotely afford the striker.

The Saudi Pro League spring to mind with their lavish spending, while various rumors have linked various Premier League teams as well, ranging from Arsenal to Spurs to, yes, Chelsea again. In fact, The Times claim that PSG are “expecting” Chelsea to at least ask, which I suppose is the least we could do.

