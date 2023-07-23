Having burned his bridges so spectacularly at both Chelsea and Inter Milan, his two previous ultimate heart-clubs, and in successive seasons nonetheless, Romelu Lukaku looks to be running into the waiting open arms of Juventus instead this summer.

In fact, according to Corriere dello Sport's latest update on the situation, Lukaku has already agreed personal terms with The Old Lady, who are now pushing to get a deal agreed with Chelsea in the next week or so — maybe even before being able to get rid of Dusan Vlahovic, which was thought to be a prerequisite from their side.

Chelsea's asking price seems to be in the €40m range. We could possibly get more from the Saudi Pro League, but Lukaku has no desire to go there right now.

The 30-year-old is currently training at Cobham alongside the rest of the undesirables, while the first-team are away in America.