Having failed to live up to the expectations of linking up with his former Borussia Dortmund boss, Thomas Tuchel — who would end up dismissed by the club only five days after his arrival — Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is leaving the club after just one season, reportedly on a free transfer, to join French club Olympique Marseille.

The 34-year-old fared rather well with Barcelona in the half-season before joining us; the 11 goals in 17 La Liga matches were certainly a key factor in our push to sign him for a €12m fee last summer, to help a team struggling to find the back of the net despite oozing offensive talent on paper.

Alas, Auba would amass fewer than a thousand minutes across all competitions, with just three goals and one assist to his name. (Ed.note: The Curse Of The No.9 is alive and well!)

Still, as far as we know, and contrary to his prior reputation, he did not cause any problems behind the scenes, despite his situation. That might be one reason why we’ve now allowed him to join Marseille for free — since offloading his enormous wages is likely the key factor here anyway.

Best of luck, Auba! Shame things did not go the way we expected but alas, that’s football.