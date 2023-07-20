Official: Ipswich Town sign Omari Hutchinson on loan from Chelsea

Omari Hutchinson was one of the high profile names left off the squad list for the preseason tour of the USA, and that was with the intention to help him find a loan team with plenty of time to go still before the start of competitive play this year.

That plan came to fruition today, with the 19-year-old joining Ipswich Town on loan for the season ahead, which starts August 4.

Ipswich earned promotion by finishing second in League One (i.e. third division) last season and will now look to reestablish their Championship credentials. The one-time founding member of the Premier League have spent the last four years in the third tier, which followed a nearly two-decade stint in the second tier.

Hutchinson joined Chelsea from Arsenal last summer and made two senior appearances alongside his regular minutes in the Development squads. He’s a raw but very exciting prospect.

Good luck, Omari!