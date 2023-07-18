Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appears to have found a new team to play for, reportedly agreeing personal terms with Olympique Marseille.

OM are unlikely to play him as much as his current employers or his previous teams may have, but they have offset that shortcoming with a seemingly quite generous three-year deal! Mind you, Auba’s 34 and coming off a season where he barely played, scoring a career-low 3 goals in 22 appearances. He started just 10 games for Chelsea, and was left completely off our Champions League squad for the knockout rounds.

Marseille are said to be “optimistic” and “confident” about getting a deal done from here, and presumably Chelsea won’t throw up too many hurdles for them to do so. We did rather overpay for Auba last summer, to the tune of €12m and with left wing-back Marcos Alonso moving the other way in part-exchange. (And yes, before you ask, Alonso scored as many goals as Auba last season, while also making 37 appearances in all competitions as Barcelona won La Liga at a canter.)

In any case, Auba’s due to report at Cobham today (Tuesday) for the first time this summer. It may be just to wave goodbye.