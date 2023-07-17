Ethan Ampadu will not be going on loan again after spending the last four years moving around Europe on various temporary deals — including spells in Germany (RB Leipzig) and Italy (Venezia, Spezia) — but he will not be staying with Chelsea either.

According to multiple reports, we have agreed a £7m transfer (plus some “additional add-ons” of unspecified value but possibly around £3m) with Leeds United for the 22-year-old defensive midfielder/defender. Pending a medical, Ampadu will be Leeds’ first signing following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Ampadu became the first player born in the 2000s to play for Chelsea shortly after his move from Exeter City back in 2017. At just 17 years and 5 days old, Ampadu was also one of the youngest players to ever play for the Blues. He would go on to make seven total appearances that first season (2017-18), followed by five more the next season (2018-19), but as it turned out, that would be the extent of his Chelsea career.

Four loan moves later, the last three of which have been at relegated teams (first Sheffield United, then both the Serie A teams in Italy), he now perhaps will find a more stable situation at Leeds, who surely will be aiming to come right back up.