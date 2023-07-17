 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea reject first Fulham bid for Callum Hudson-Odoi — report

Opening moves

By David Pasztor
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-AUGSBURG-LEVERKUSEN Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been training away from the first-team group since the start of pre-season, as part of the “bomb squad” of unwanted or unneeded players in the shop window (alongside the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang), and it sounds like he has managed to generate some interest in the process.

Unfortunately, the first offer to arrive as a results of that interest was found to be unsatisfactory, with Chelsea rejecting Fulham’s transfer bid of unknown value. That’s according to The Athletic and Sky Sports, who add that Fulham are now “deciding” whether to come back with an improved offer. Presumably they will do so in the near future, having made zero signings for the first-team so far this summer.

Hudson-Odoi spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, finding very little success or redemption. He has one year left on his contract, and there doesn’t seem to be much chance of him staying.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History