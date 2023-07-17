Callum Hudson-Odoi has been training away from the first-team group since the start of pre-season, as part of the “bomb squad” of unwanted or unneeded players in the shop window (alongside the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang), and it sounds like he has managed to generate some interest in the process.

Unfortunately, the first offer to arrive as a results of that interest was found to be unsatisfactory, with Chelsea rejecting Fulham’s transfer bid of unknown value. That’s according to The Athletic and Sky Sports, who add that Fulham are now “deciding” whether to come back with an improved offer. Presumably they will do so in the near future, having made zero signings for the first-team so far this summer.

Hudson-Odoi spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, finding very little success or redemption. He has one year left on his contract, and there doesn’t seem to be much chance of him staying.