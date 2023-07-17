Throughout his professional career, Romelu Lukaku has never been too far from drama, one way or another, but this latest saga just might top them all. Just when it looked like we had finally figured out a transfer with Inter Milan after months and months of rumors and talks, Romelu suddenly decided that the only club he would even consider joining previously is no longer his preferred destination — and that in fact he would much rather join one of their greatest rivals, Juventus instead.

Classic Romelu!

Having upset his (latest) heart-club in such a way and to such extent, some rumors yesterday claimed that Romelu was even fired by his representation, Roc Nation — though Roc Nation president Michael Yormark called that fake news, while the Telegraph’s report from later in the day explained that Roc Nation “will continue to work with Lukaku’s lawyer Sebastien Ledure and the player’s family to secure the best resolution to his future” (...and THEN?).

In any case, with Lukaku’s future thus still not resolved, the 30-year-old striker is now expected to finally report back to Cobham, though he’s still in no danger of having to participate in our preseason activities. He will show up on Tuesday, one day after the rest of the first-team squad had departed for the start of this summer’s USA Tour. Guess he will get to hang out with the loan/discard group, including the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Hakim Ziyech.

And then I guess we wait for the next twist in this tale.