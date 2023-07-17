Official: Chelsea sign Ângelo Gabriel from Santos

Chelsea have completed the signing of promising young Ângelo Gabriel, a few weeks after reportedly agreeing a €15m deal for his transfer with Santos.

The 18-year-old has signed a “long-term contract” with Chelsea, though the exact length has not been confirmed by the club. Previous reports indicated a six-year deal. He’s the second highly rated teenage forward to arrive at the club in the space of a week after Diego Moreira from Benfica.

Chelsea has completed the signing of Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel from Santos. ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 16, 2023

Ângelo is expected to join up with the team for the preseason USA Tour, which starts on Monday, but is likely to head out on loan afterwards, perhaps to RC Strasbourg, or perhaps to somewhere else. He’s unlikely to qualify for a UK work permit (or permit exception) at this point.

Despite his young age (he won’t turn 19 until late December), Ângelo has a wealth of senior football experience already, with over 100 under his belt. He’s the youngest player in Brazilian Série A history and is also the youngest goalscorer in Copa Libertadores history.

Now it’s time for more history. (Well, in a couple years maybe.)

Welcome, Ângelo!