I’ve not been paying much attention to the Chelsea-verse for the past 48 hours thanks to commitments elsewhere, so imagine my surprise when a Google News alert popped up on my phone that Chelsea and Inter Milan had agreed a fee for Romelu Lukaku ... followed by my utter confusion upon seeing Lukaku has gone all radio silence on Inter and now apparently only wants Juventus?!

What in the world? Even by Mino-era Romelu standards, this would be bombastically hilarious.

The deal that Inter and Chelsea seem to have agreed is an improvement on the €30m that Inter kept lobbing our way, with transfer oracles Di Marzio and Romano both reporting a €35m bid with a €5m rider, which gets us right in the ballpark of our £40m asking price.

But now Inter are “unable to get a hold” of Lukaku, who’s apparently “considering interest” from Juventus instead. Juve have submitted a similar bid (€37.5+2.5m), but it’s contingent on them being able to jettison Dušan Vlahović — who has been linked tenuously and rather speculatively with Chelsea. Inter are said to be quite annoyed by all this, which is surely a win already for Juve.

So that all sounds quite dramatic, but maybe Romelu just forgot to charge his phone.

