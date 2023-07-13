Romelu Lukaku’s inevitable re-return to Inter Milan is slowly spiraling to its obvious conclusion, with Inter submitting a second bid after Chelsea knocked back their first. The second bid is reportedly worth around €30m, which may sound familiar since it’s what the first bid was worth as well.

The one difference might be that there is no talk of any sort of loan or obligation this time around, so perhaps we’re talking a straight up transfer.

Chelsea had been hoping to get something closer to €40m, but we don’t have much if any leverage left in this situation. Lukaku isn’t interested in any other team (regardless of their interest in him), and he’s also not interested in returning to Chelsea. Chelsea have managed that situation with the PR spin of pushing his official return date back to July 17 instead of the Monday past. So basically we want a deal agreed by next Monday and get this business done with once and for all.

Mistakes have been made. It was not meant to be between us. It is what it is. Time to move on.