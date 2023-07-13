Official: AC Milan sign Christian Pulisic from Chelsea

Christian Pulisic, the most expensive and arguably most talented player in US Soccer history, certainly had his moments in a Chelsea shirt over the past four years. He played a key role during Project Restart in 2020, for example, and also in our Champions League-winning campaign the following year.

However, his last two seasons have seen a slow decline in all aspects, from impact, to involvement, to injury-proneness — and conversely have seen a steady rise in the sense of unfulfilled potential for the 24-year-old. And so, his departure isn’t shocking or surprising. If anything, it’s been expected for some time. And today, it’s been made official.

Pulisic has joined AC Milan on a five-year contract, with the Rossoneri paying around €20m in transfer fees to Chelsea, which could rise by a few million in the future based on certain add-ons. Pulisic had just one year left on his contract and seemed quite set on Milan, so it’s not a terrible return for the one-time £60m-man.

Christian Pulisic has joined AC Milan on a permanent deal. ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 13, 2023

A change of scenery might do wonders for Pulisic. We’ve seen him come out of his shell many times for the USMNT; maybe he can do the same in the famous red and black stripes.

Best of luck, Christian! Fly like an eagle, buddy.