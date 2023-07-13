 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Official: AC Milan sign Christian Pulisic from Chelsea

Farewell, Captain America!

By David Pasztor and Fellipe Miranda
/ new
Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Christian Pulisic, the most expensive and arguably most talented player in US Soccer history, certainly had his moments in a Chelsea shirt over the past four years. He played a key role during Project Restart in 2020, for example, and also in our Champions League-winning campaign the following year.

However, his last two seasons have seen a slow decline in all aspects, from impact, to involvement, to injury-proneness — and conversely have seen a steady rise in the sense of unfulfilled potential for the 24-year-old. And so, his departure isn’t shocking or surprising. If anything, it’s been expected for some time. And today, it’s been made official.

Pulisic has joined AC Milan on a five-year contract, with the Rossoneri paying around €20m in transfer fees to Chelsea, which could rise by a few million in the future based on certain add-ons. Pulisic had just one year left on his contract and seemed quite set on Milan, so it’s not a terrible return for the one-time £60m-man.

A change of scenery might do wonders for Pulisic. We’ve seen him come out of his shell many times for the USMNT; maybe he can do the same in the famous red and black stripes.

Best of luck, Christian! Fly like an eagle, buddy.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History