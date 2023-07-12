 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Conor Gallagher — report

By David Pasztor
On a long enough transfer window timeline, you eventually get a story linking Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur over a potential (player) transfer. It’s something that rarely happens, and remains just as unlikely to happen based purely on principle as it’s been for decades, but that’s never stopped the rumor mill before ... and it hasn’t stopped it now.

Today’s version involves Conor Gallagher, who’s in Spurs’ “sights”, according to the Telegraph. Chelsea have shown little inclination to push Gallagher out (despite the Newcastle links in January), and Conor himself hasn’t shown any signs of pulling a Mason Mount, but while the window is open, there is always room for a story of coulds and woulds and possible outcomes.

The report claims that Gallagher’s fee could be upwards of £50m if Chelsea “deem” him surplus to requirements, but Mauricio Pochettino is said to be an “admirer” so the whole story seems a bit silly in the end.

But hey, that’s why they call it Silly Season!

Conor was among the players returning to pre-season training today, so hopefully we can squash any more such silliness involving him.

