Chelsea’s summer selling spree is starting to wind down, though there are a few stragglers left still who need to find new homes, including the likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech — not to mention Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

But our remaining transfer activities may not be done even after Pulisic joins AC Milan, Lukaku joins Inter Milan, Ziyech finally accepts the offer from the Saudi Pro League, and Auba does ... something ... and according to ESPN, that just might include an attempt to get Rayan Cherki from Olympique Lyonnais.

The 19-year-old highly rated attacking midfielder already has 100 professional appearances under his belt, and turned a few heads with France at the recent U21 Euros as well. He has just two years left on his current contract, and is supposedly valued around €40m — though Lyon may be reluctant to make a deal.

I guess we’ll see what happens if (when?) we test that resolve.