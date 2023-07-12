Enzo Fernández wooing Paulo Dybala to Chelsea

On Day One, Mauricio Pochettino hired a catering company to host an authentic Argentinian barbecue at Cobham, part of the new Chelsea head coach’s stated intent to create a true family atmosphere at the training ground, for both players and staff.

Enzo Fernández was not able to attend since he’s still on summer holidays, but the next time, he will surely partake in some home cooking (gotta fuel those intense training sessions!). And to make things even better, he’s hoping to have a countryman or two along, namely one Paulo Dybala.

Our midfield wonderboy has revealed that he’s put in a good word to his international teammate, who’s been a favorite of the Chelsea rumor mill of late especially after it was revealed that his release clause is just €12m.

“Yes, I saw something about that. We’ll see. I hope he comes. “I talked to him and told him that I’m waiting for him to share a barbecue or something. I need someone to share the mates.” -Enzo Fernández; source: Ole via Metro

That’s “mate” as in the drink, rather than “mate” as in your friend. He’s not advocating cannibalism!

Anyway, presumably this was a somewhat lighthearted answer (we only have the written words; no video), just as when Thiago Silva was asked the other day if he’d like to have Dybala at Chelsea.

“I saw Paulo Dybala here (at Silverstone for the Formula 1), [the media] talk about him coming to Chelsea. I’ve talked with him and asked him if he is coming. He is a world-class player. I would love to play with him and it would be a massive signing. Let’s see.” -Thiago Silva; source: Sky Italia via Metro

Dybala has two years left on his contract at AS Roma and they are apparently trying to get him to sign a new deal. He seems happy enough there, but I guess you never know.