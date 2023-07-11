Moisés Caicedo may have been all about Arsenal six months ago, but now his heart bleeds blue, or some such, so he’s practically one of us already.

Yeah buddy!

“It’s a big team, that’s true. A very historic team which I can’t say no [to joining] because it’s a very big, historic, beautiful team. “The city as well is beautiful. It’s got everything beautiful.” -Moisés Caicedo; source: TC Television via Evening Standard

Caicedo’s full interview is available here (in Spanish). For now, he seems to be showing no ill-will towards Brighton, who promised him a transfer this summer, and believes that the higher powers that be will ensure the proper outcome for him.

“Brighton is family. The love the fans have for us players and within the players themselves. I love it. “The directors have been great for me and my family. God will make the right decision.” -Moisés Caicedo; source: TC Television via @JournoHaff

Chelsea and Brighton are said to be at least £20m apart on the fee, with Brighton still holding out for at least £100m.