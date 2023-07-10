Chelsea’s summer striker search continues, though perhaps with our eye more keenly on the future rather than the immediate present, considering our reported talks with France U21 striker Elye Wahi.

According to various reports, including from L’Equipe and the Evening Standard, we’re negotiating with Montpellier, who are looking for around €30m. Eintracht Frankfurt, Lazio, and Bournemouth have also been linked with the 20-year-old who’s already made nearly 100 senior professional appearances, scoring 32 goals including 19 last season.

Wahi, who came out of the same youth program that produced N’Golo Kanté, has flown a bit under the radar compared to others of his age and credentials, though that could be due to a couple off field controversies and (alleged) incidents in his young career already. Chelsea could be intending to send him on loan to Strasbourg, were we to actually sign him.

Le club anglais dont parlait Laurent Nicollin chez nos confrères de Midi Libre est Chelsea #Mercato https://t.co/xJvDhWtQ2c — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) July 10, 2023

AFC Bournemouth, Lazio, and Eintracht Frankfurt have also been linked, the latter probably because of the interest that Randal Kolo Muani has garnered over the past season, which saw him score 23 goals in 45 appearances and earn a spot on the France squad for the World Cup as well (where he would score against Morocco in the semifinals and convert his penalty in the shootout against Argentina in the final).

Kolo Muani has been heavily linked with PSG, who might be willing to pay the £80-100m that Frankfurt are looking for. L’Equipe do claim that Chelsea are also in negotiations with the 24-year-old, while the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich have been mentioned before (at least before Bayern’s strong drive to get Harry Kane from Spurs, who might in turn look to Kolo Muani as well).

I’m not really seeing Chelsea spending that much on another player at this moment, but I’ve been wrong before.