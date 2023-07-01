Official: Chelsea sign 18-year-olds Diego Moreira and Alex Matos

Alongside all our other transfer activities, Chelsea continue to re-stock the upper age groups of the youth system as well, and have today confirmed the signings of two 18-year-olds, Diego Moreira and Alex Matos whose contracts with their previous teams expired yesterday.

Moreira had been with Benfica’s B-team and is currently with the Portugal selection at the U21 Euros, where they will be taking on England in the quarterfinals tomorrow. Moreira has come off the bench for 30-minute spells in each of their last two games at the tournament.

The son of former Guinea-Bissau international Almami Moreira, young Diego was born in Belgium where he came up through the Standard Liège youth system. He has represented Portugal since the U16 level and joined Benfica’s youth system in 2020, where he won the 2021-22 UEFA Youth League, collecting two assists in a dominant 6-0 win in the final (we lost in the first knockout round of that tournament).

He’s drawn comparisons with former Manchester United winger Nani, being left-footed and all.

Welcome, Diego!

Chelsea also confirmed the arrival of Alex Matos, from Norwich City’s youth system. The 18-year-old versatile midfielder split his time between their U18 and U23 sides last season, making 13 assists in the second division of the PL2.

Originally coming up at Luton, Matos joined Norwich in 2016, and has been capped by England at schoolboy level.

Welcome, Alex!

In less great news, Malik Mothersille has reportedly left Chelsea after turning down the contract offer we extended to him at the end of the season.