According to an exclusive from Fabrizio Romano yesterday, Mateo Kovačić has now agreed personal terms and is thus set to sign with Manchester City shortly (though probably only after this weekend’s Champions League final at the earliest).

Earlier in the day (yesterday), Kova had already pretty much confirmed his Chelsea exit in his own words, so this is hardly a surprising development. City have been linked for several months, and on paper this seems like a perfect fit for both player and club. (Which is not great for the rest of the league, but we’re not exactly fighting the same battles at the moment.)

As far as a potential transfer fee, that’s yet to be discussed or decided. Previous reports guesstimated that Chelsea would likely demand between £30-40m, which may be optimistic given his expiring contract and his clear desire for a change of scenery after five years and at the start of a new cycle at Chelsea.

Time to put on some negotiating boots!