AS Monaco pass on Chelsea loanee Malang Sarr

You might be forgiven if you had forgotten about Malang Sarr this season, but technically the 24-year-old defender was only on loan at AS Monaco, and unfortunately that loan did not go too well.

Sarr was limited to just 17 appearances (12 starts) before missing the final two months of the season with a muscle injury, and so unsurprisingly, Monaco have decided against exercising their buy-option and keeping him. As it turns out, Sarr has been back at Chelsea for a while already, rehabbing the aforementioned injury, as revealed by Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell.

“Malang unfortunately got an injury, a muscular abdominal injury in training a few months ago so he wasn’t available for selection for a long time. [He] has already gone back to Chelsea.” -Paul Mitchell; source: GFFN

And in fact, Sarr underwent surgery on this abdominal injury a couple weeks ago.

Hopefully he’ll recover in time to get in some preseason work, be that at Chelsea (where he has two years left on his contract, though I can only assume he remains surplus to requirements) or somewhere else. Maybe another loan?