Mateo Kovačić signals Chelsea exit after five years

Chelsea’s new ownership have shown big ambition — if not quite results to match — with back-to-back transfer windows of record spending, but the focus this summer so far has been unsurprisingly on outgoing transfers as we look to balance the books and trim a squad that required a dressing room expansion.

One player who has seemed closest to the exit door has been midfielder Mateo Kovačić, who has now pretty much confirmed those intentions.

“I have one year left on my contract with Chelsea. It’s been a really bad season. Everything indicates that after five years I will change the environment , but we will see what happens.”

The rumour mill expects Kovačić will join Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who are refreshing their squad after a possible treble this season, with the likes of Ilkay Gündogan and João Cancelo possibly leaving and others, like Kalvin Phillips, not quite living up to expectations so far.

“Manchester City is a top team and deserves to be in the Champions League final. That’s what I have to say. The summer is long, we’ll see what happens in the future.” -Mateo Kovačić; Source: Daily Mail

Kovačić looked quite checked out under Frank Lampard already, which is not a great look for him, but we can thankfully remember Kova for most of the past five years in much better light.