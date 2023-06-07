Christian Pulisic recently revealed that he has little to no idea where his future may lie, which could be an issue given that he has just one year left on his contract at Chelsea, where he’s looked one foot out the door for quite some time now. It would surely behoove all parties involved to find a better situation for Pulisic.

One of the few teams tentatively linked with the 24-year-old have been AC Milan, with former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud advocating for it personally, even, and perhaps that might turn into something real, as per a report from Gianluca Di Marzio.

The report makes clear that this is just “an idea” that Milan are “studying” as they look to replace Brahim Díaz, who is returning to Real Madrid at the end of his season-long loan. As always, it will depend on fees and wages, and of course Pulisic himself, just how far they might take this idea, though given the situation, they might find some favorable terms indeed.