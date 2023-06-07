Édouard Mendy’s precipitous fall from number one goalkeeper to the far end of the bench is expected to result in his departure from the club this summer, but despite some of his great successes in a Chelsea shirt, there hasn’t been much rumored interest in him so far.

A tentative link did pop up yesterday, with a report from Nice-Matin (via GFFN) claiming that AS Monaco are interested in bringing the former Rennes goalkeeper back to Ligue 1.

Monaco’s first-choice goalkeeper has been Alexander Nübel, on loan from Bayern Munich for the past two years, but all involved in that situation want something different now, thus the Principality side are searching for a replacement.

Mendy has two years left on his Chelsea contract, and he’s certainly repaid his €20m (plus add-ons) transfer fee as one of the heroes of our 2021 Champions League-winning campaign. It’s unclear if we’d replace him with a new signing (Inter’s André Onana linked recently), or if we’d give young Gaga Slonina a chance alongside Kepa Arrizabalaga.