 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

N’Golo Kanté set to sign with Al Ittihad — report

Ugh

By David Pasztor
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chelsea FC v Aston Villa - Premier League Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

N’Golo Kanté looks set to cash in with a massive payday from Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad, who have reportedly offered him a cool €100m per year for the next two years, which apparently isn’t a typo (and still only half of what Cristiano Ronaldo’s getting from Al Nassr).

Yeah, can’t compete with that!

A delegation from the £700bn Saudi Public Investment Fund presented the offer to Kanté on the same day as LIV Golf and the PGA Tour announced their merger. I guess there are riches and then there are riches!

Kanté leaving isn’t really a surprise given the way things had gone for him for the last couple years and the fact that he failed to agree a contract extension with Chelsea, but this development is still fairly surprising. But hey, he’s won it all and done it all, so now it’s time to get paid.

Best of luck, NG.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History