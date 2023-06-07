N’Golo Kanté looks set to cash in with a massive payday from Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad, who have reportedly offered him a cool €100m per year for the next two years, which apparently isn’t a typo (and still only half of what Cristiano Ronaldo’s getting from Al Nassr).

Yeah, can’t compete with that!

A delegation from the £700bn Saudi Public Investment Fund presented the offer to Kanté on the same day as LIV Golf and the PGA Tour announced their merger. I guess there are riches and then there are riches!

Kanté leaving isn’t really a surprise given the way things had gone for him for the last couple years and the fact that he failed to agree a contract extension with Chelsea, but this development is still fairly surprising. But hey, he’s won it all and done it all, so now it’s time to get paid.

Best of luck, NG.