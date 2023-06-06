Veterans N’Golo Kanté and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are two of the more likely players to be leaving Chelsea this summer, Auba because he’s hardly played (due to coaches’ choices) and has practically no prospects of playing for us again, and NG because he’s hardly played (due to injury) and unless he signs his extension, will be leaving in four weeks.

Presumably we would love to N’Golo to stay, and a few weeks ago it seemed like that would come to pass, but the longer he remains without a contract for next season, the more likely it will be that he does leave.

According to reports, Saudi Pro League (SPL) clubs Al Ittihad and Al Nassr are keeping an eye on the situation and are “ready to tempt” NG with a “new experience”, whatever that may mean.

N’Golo Kanté situation remains open as he’d love to stay at Chelsea but talks are not advancing to final stages after being close to full agreement in March. #CFC



Understand Al Ittihad and Al Nassr are the two Saudi clubs who are ready to tempt Kanté for new experience. pic.twitter.com/7qrKWTMule — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2023

A few years ago, it was the Chinese Super League that was throwing mad cash around to bring in big-name stars and coaches — before they dialed things back and put financial and competitive limits in place for more organic growth of the sport and the league — and now it’s Saudi Arabia’s turn.

Cristiano Ronaldo made this extra obvious to everyone by taking a big-money offer from Al Nassr in January, and Karim Benzema is following him now by joining Al Ittihad. Lionel Messi is rumored to be next. Current league rules allow for seven foreign nationals in a given squad, but they may be raising that to eight.

And apparently Auba could be in line for this new experience as well: he’s apparently being eyed by Al Ahli and Al Shabab.

Hopefully we get a nice transfer fee indeed.