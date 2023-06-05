Kai Havertz popped up in the rumor mill the other day, blipping the radar in the Real Madrid front office as they contemplate a Karim Benzema-less future.

Havertz isn’t exactly a striker — just 19 goals in 139 Chelsea appearances over three years — but Real apparently do like him as one, especially if they cannot convince primary target, Harry Kane, to move to Spain.

This is about as far as this idea has gotten, with reports making it clear that there is nothing going on at the moment, But things can change pretty quickly (and the La Liga season just ended yesterday) and Chelsea are reportedly “very open” to this idea, especially at €50-60m (plus bonuses).

That stance may be a bit surprising, but with just two years left on his contract, now would be the time to generate maximum transfer value — especially if, as reported, Havertz isn’t too keen on signing a new deal. And of course we also need to lighten the squad significantly, so plenty of familiar faces may be gone before the summer’s all said and done.

Over to you, Madrid.