PSG gazump Chelsea for Manuel Ugarte — reports

Ruh-roh!

Arsenal FC v Sporting CP: Round of 16 Leg Two - UEFA Europa League Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea were almost over the finish line with Manuel Ugarte ... but here come Paris Saint-Germain from the top rope with the gazump!

According to multiple reports, including from Ben Jacobs and Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are now “out” on Ugarte after PSG moved in over the top with a €70m offer — and possibly double(!) the previously offered wages as well! Chelsea’s supposedly accepted bid was €60m plus a €5m rider, with lower wages than even PSG’s prior offer. Ugarte’s release clause was €60m.

Obviously, Chelsea could now come in over the top of €70m should we decide to engage in a bidding war, but reports so far haven’t mentioned any such intention. Instead, it looks like we might redouble our Moisés Caicedo efforts, though the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder seems destined for Arsenal at the moment (and was in January already as well). We could always pull our own gazump there however, a la the Mykhailo Mudryk transfer.

In any case, a big twist in the Ugarte saga this Sunday night. I suspect this isn’t the last twist.

