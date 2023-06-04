Chelsea appear to be closing in our first incoming transfer of the summer transfer window, with reports in Portugal now going as far as to claim that the deal is “done” and that Manuel Ugarte will be a Chelsea player before long.

And while that may be true, subsequent reports have dialed that back a bit, with Fabrizio Romano for example claiming that while Chelsea are “very confident” in getting this done, there are still details to be finalized regarding contracts and fees and so on and so forth.

So not quite done-done. Done-ish?

More on Manuel Ugarte deal. Chelsea hope to fix final details, get contracts done next week. ⏳ #CFC



Club very confident, waiting on final steps but careful until the end. https://t.co/bOtg7IT3pg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2023

As per Record, Chelsea are set to pay €60+5m for the 22-year-old’s services — in various installments — but thereby avoiding having the activate the release clause, which usually comes with greater taxes and additional fees.

And although Chelsea have offered a lowered wage packet than PSG, Ugarte has chosen the Premier League ahead of Ligue 1, which is something we can certainly appreciate.

Here we go ... soon?