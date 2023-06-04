 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea making progress, ‘very confident’ on getting Manuel Ugarte deal done — reports

Almost here we go

By David Pasztor and Shauryas Sharma
Sporting CP v SL Benfica - Liga Portugal Bwin Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Chelsea appear to be closing in our first incoming transfer of the summer transfer window, with reports in Portugal now going as far as to claim that the deal is “done” and that Manuel Ugarte will be a Chelsea player before long.

And while that may be true, subsequent reports have dialed that back a bit, with Fabrizio Romano for example claiming that while Chelsea are “very confident” in getting this done, there are still details to be finalized regarding contracts and fees and so on and so forth.

So not quite done-done. Done-ish?

As per Record, Chelsea are set to pay €60+5m for the 22-year-old’s services — in various installments — but thereby avoiding having the activate the release clause, which usually comes with greater taxes and additional fees.

And although Chelsea have offered a lowered wage packet than PSG, Ugarte has chosen the Premier League ahead of Ligue 1, which is something we can certainly appreciate.

Here we go ... soon?

