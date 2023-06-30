Certified absolute Chelsea Legend César Azpilicueta was rumored to be joining Inter Milan this summer, but it looks like he will heading back closer to home for the (presumed) last hurrah in his amazing career, as he’s reportedly agreed terms for a two-year contract at Atlético Madrid instead.

Diego Simeone and Azpi? A match made in competitive heaven!

César Azpilicueta to Atlético Madrid, here we go! Agreement in place over two year contract. Azpi will sign until June 2025 ⚪️ #Atlético



Chelsea will let him leave as free agent, matter of respect for former captain.



Documents will be ready soon.



Exclusive news, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/TQoKd4RKUm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2023

Dave still had a year left on the extension he signed last summer, but as expected, Chelsea are giving him a free pass in recognition of his decade-long outstanding service to the club. He will be leaving sixth all-time on the appearances list, with 508, most for a “foreign” player, and having won every single trophy available to him. He’s done it all, and he will be forever enshrined in our hearts and minds and in the history of this great club.

This move is not yet official, but everyone’s treating it as a done deal, so there’s little reason to doubt it.

Thanks for everything, Dave. We didn’t have 11 of you, but it turns out that 1 was also enough.