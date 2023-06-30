Official: SC Heerenveen sign Charlie Webster on loan from Chelsea

Chelsea’s Loan Army tends to operate on a smaller scale these days, but we still have a few quality logs to throw on that fire to keep it going a bit (despite recent regulations aimed to curtail such activities), and today, we’ve done just that by loaning out young midfielder Charlie Webster to SC Heerenveen for the season ahead.

Webster is our first official loanee of the summer, and this is also his first loan and first taste of “big men’s football”, at age 19, with the midtable Eredivisie side. Webster made the bench for Chelsea a couple times two seasons ago, once in the League Cup and once in the FA Cup, but he’s yet to make his senior debut.

Charlie has been with Chelsea since 9, and recently shared his journey with the Chelsea TV crew, who put this lovely little segment together with him. It’s not on YouTube (yet?), but I encourage you to click here and watch it on the official website.

Best of luck in the Netherlands, Charlie. Say hi to Loan Army OG Jeffrey Bruma for us!