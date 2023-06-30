AC Milan’s reported interest in Christian Pulisic continues to simmer along nicely, with the most recent reports from Italy claiming that the 24-year-old is ready to take a paycut to make the move happen. Not a “titanic” one to be sure, as phrased by Gazzetta dello Sport, but Milan “appreciate the gesture” anyway.

There seems to be a bit less confidence at the moment about being able to agree a transfer fee however, with Milan apparently not wanting to go higher than €15m and Chelsea said to be holding out for at least €20m. In today’s market, I’d argue even that’s a pretty great bargain, despite just a year left on Pulisic’s contract, though teams outside the Premier League generally operate on a different (i.e. much lower) financial level and reality.

The report doesn’t expect a quick resolution, adding speculatively that Pulisic’s personal sponsorship ties with Puma, who happen to be Milan’s official kit supplier, might help grease the wheels.

I guess we’ll see.