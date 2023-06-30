Cesare Casadei is currently enjoying some well earned time off, probably busy thinking about how much sunscreen to put on, or whether he should really get into Diablo IV, or whatever non-football thing a 20-year-old footballer might think about in the middle of the summer, but as the calendar slowly turns over into July, some decisions will have to be made and made soon: namely, what step to take next in his highly promising career.

A spot in the Chelsea first-team may be another year away, so perhaps a full season spent on loan is the ticket. Casadei impressed at Reading in the second half of last season — despite their relegation down to the third tier — so ideally he would land somewhere above the bottom end of the Championship this time around.

In that vein, reported interest from Leicester City may be intriguing, with Gianluca Di Marzio claiming that the Foxes’ new manager, the former Italy international and most recently Manchester City assistant, Enzo Maresca has “requested a loan” for the star of the Italy U20 team at the recent U20 World Cup.

Leicester have been hemorrhaging players this summer following their relegation from the Premier League, including the likes of Youri Tielemans and James Maddison, so this could be a nice situation indeed for Casadei to make an impact.