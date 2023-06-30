Official: Chelsea sign Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal

Chelsea’s second major signing this summer is, like the first, intended to revitalize the attack that had slumped to historic lows over the past 12-18 months.

Unlike Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson didn’t lead his league in scoring, but he did find the back of the net nine times in Villarreal’s last eight La Liga games, and he will now be expected to keep that form going in Chelsea blue as well ... and keep it going for a long time.

The 22-year-old has signed an eight-year deal with the club, as announced today, joining for a reported €37m fee — just a touch more than his €35m release clause, but with payment terms and without additional tax implications.

Born in The Gambia but raised in neighboring Senegal, whom he also represents on the international stage, Jackson moved to Spain four years ago, to join Villarreal’s development team.

He worked his way up the ranks, with one loan assignment as well, before making his first-team debut a couple seasons ago and then becoming a first-team regular this past season. He finished the campaign with 12 league goals in 26 appearances, most of them coming after the turn of the year and his recovery from a hamstring problem that prevented a January transfer to AFC Bournemouth.

Hopefully the Cherries’ loss is our long-term gain.

Welcome, Nico! Let’s score some goals ... and win some things!