Manchester United, Chelsea agree Mason Mount transfer — report

Sad day

By David Pasztor
Chelsea FC v Real Madrid: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Well, it was bound to happen. Everybody said it would happen. Everybody expected it to happen. And so it happened.

Still... sadness.

As first reported by The Athletic, Manchester United and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Mason Mount, coming to terms at £60m (£55+5m add-ons), which is a bit below our initial asking price but well above the first couple bids from United. So, good job negotiating, not so good job at making Mount feel wanted enough to stay.

Barring something entirely dramatic, Mount will be lining up in Manchester red come the new season and many more seasons after that (5+1 contract), and that feels not right.

Oh well, I suppose it is what it is. Business is business. We’re approaching £200m in net transfer income this summer with this deal, which was necessary and needed after the excesses of the last two windows. Now we can only hope that we can reap the rewards of this plan (if there is one) in terms of the football and results.

Ugh.

