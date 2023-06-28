Chelsea have not shied away from spending quite decent, non-insignificant amounts on highly promising players since the new owners have taken over, and the latest in that vein looks to be 18-year-old Ângelo Gabriel, who currently plies his trade for the famous Santos in Brazil.

According to local reports as well as the Grand Poobah of the transfer window, Fabrizio Romano, the deal is worth around €15-17m, which is on the lower end of the scale compared to some of the high-profile deals being made for similarly aged, or even younger, talents from the region. (Real Madrid’s Endrick deal is at least €35m, while our Kendry deal is around €20m.)

O Santos está próximo de vender o atacante Ângelo ao Chelsea por 15 milhões de libras, cerca de 90 milhões de reais. A oferta já chegou ao Peixe. Negociação perto de ser fechada. pic.twitter.com/MXKnUWdyCz — Venê Casagrande (@venecasagrande) June 28, 2023

So it sounds like Ângelo is still fairly raw at age 18, despite over 100 senior appearances for Santos already. A six-year deal awaits him at Chelsea, where he’s expected to join the Loan Army (multi-club army?) for the upcoming season. Probably.

Since he is of international clearance age, the transfer can go ahead right away.