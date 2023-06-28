Official: Al Ahli sign Édouard Mendy from Chelsea

Al Ahli have announced the signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, who joins them on a three-year deal, in exchange for a fee of just under €20m.

Mendy is the fourth major departure from the first-team squad this summer, and the second third to go play in the Saudi Professional League after N’Golo Kanté and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Mendy arrived with little fanfare in 2020 and leaves with even less now, but in the intervening three years, he sure helped Chelsea make a lot of noise, especially on the European stage. Édou was integral to our second Champions League trophy, a fitting achievement as a signing advocated for by Petr Čech, who was integral to our first.

In fact, Mendy’s 2021 and early 2022 is surely up there with some of the very best at the position ever. He was overlooked for a Yashin Award, which is a shame, but we will always have a special place in our hearts for the big man with the big towel.

Good luck, Édou, and thanks for everything!

“Chelsea, “As I prepare to begin a new chapter in my career, it’s hard to say goodbye. It has been an incredible three years wearing the Chelsea jersey, during which we achieved great success, including winning the Champions League, the UEFA SuperCup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. “I want to sincerely thank Roman, Marina, Petr, Christophe, and the entire staff who made it possible for me to represent this prestigious club. I am thankful to my coaches and all the staffs for the invaluable lessons and growth I experienced. “A special thanks goes to all my teammates for the unforgettable journey we shared together. I also want to extend my deep gratitude to all the fans for their unbelievable support throughout my time at Chelsea. “Although it’s time for me to turn a new page. I sincerely wish the club continued success with the new owners and numerous titles in the years to come. Edou”

(Instagram)