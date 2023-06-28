Official: Ethan Wady joins Millwall U21 after leaving Chelsea

This is news from last week that I had missed, but young goalkeeper Ethan Wady has joined Millwall after being released by Chelsea at the end of the season. The 21-year-old will initially be part of Millwall’s Development Squad, but will undoubtedly have his eyes on a first-team spot eventually at the Championship side.

Wady, born in San Jose, CA (USA), joined Chelsea in his mid-teens after his family relocated to England, and while he never got to make his first-team debut, he did get to sit on the bench as the third goalkeeper in our 1-0 defeat at Manchester City in May of this year. In between, he had spent time on loan at non-league sides Tooting & Mitcham, Dartford, Hendon, and Woking.

Best of luck over on the east side, Ethan! Hopefully experiences at the Academy and in the Loan Army will serve you well in your career going forward, and maybe our paths will cross again in the future!

Here’s Ethan’s lovely goodbye message posted on Instagram: