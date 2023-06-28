Official: Ethan Wady joins Millwall U21 after leaving Chelsea

This is news from last week that I had missed, but young goalkeeper Ethan Wady has joined Millwall after being released by Chelsea at the end of the season. The 21-year-old will initially be part of Millwall’s Development Squad, but will undoubtedly have his eyes on a first-team spot eventually at the Championship side.
Wady, born in San Jose, CA (USA), joined Chelsea in his mid-teens after his family relocated to England, and while he never got to make his first-team debut, he did get to sit on the bench as the third goalkeeper in our 1-0 defeat at Manchester City in May of this year. In between, he had spent time on loan at non-league sides Tooting & Mitcham, Dartford, Hendon, and Woking.
Best of luck over on the east side, Ethan! Hopefully experiences at the Academy and in the Loan Army will serve you well in your career going forward, and maybe our paths will cross again in the future!
Here’s Ethan’s lovely goodbye message posted on Instagram:
“What an amazing 6 years it has been!
“When I came to this club as a 15 year old for my two day trial, I remember thinking to myself “if this is all it is, then what an experience” and every step of this process I’ve held that same sentiment. One scholarship, two professional contracts, and countless unforgettable experiences later I’m now ready to enter a new part of my career and say goodbye to this wonderful club.
“From the first time I stepped on the pitch in a U15 friendly all the way through being on the bench for the first team at the end of this season, I’ve had the honor and the privilege of getting to represent what this club stands for.
“I’ve met some of the most incredible people in my time here and couldn’t be more grateful for my experiences as my teammates became friends and my role models became mentors. To all the coaches, players, and staff I’ve had the pleasure of working with through all of these years, thank you. You have helped to shape the man I have become, and have given me lessons and memories I will cherish and hold to for the rest of my life. I wish all of you the very best and I hope one day that our paths cross again.
“Thank you for everything, @chelseafc I know I will be a blue for life. #onceabluealwaysablue
-Ethan Wady; source: Instagram
Loading comments...