Official: Arsenal sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea

Kai Havertz. Didier Drogba. Frank Lampard. That’s it. That’s the list. That’s the list of players who have scored for Chelsea in a Champions League final. Two of them are two of our greatest legends. The third signed for Arsenal today.

The move was officially announced this morning, with Havertz signing a five-year deal and Arsenal paying a reported £65m (well, £60+5m) in the process.

Kai Havertz has joined Arsenal on a permanent deal. ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 28, 2023

Havertz’s goal in that Porto final triggered an add-on in his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen, making him our most expensive signing ever at the time. Unfortunately, he never quite lived up those expectations, at least not consistently, and King Kai’s development seemed to stagnate after that famous first season.

So perhaps the 24-year-old has seen that for himself as well, motivating him to look for a move away. And he didn’t even have to look very far, with Arsenal evidently quite keen.

Havertz leaves with with three trophies in three years, 139 appearances, and 32 goals. We had some good times, didn’t we?

Farewell, Kai! See you soon.