Chelsea are continuing to work overtime in the transfer market, agreeing yet another outgoing deal, this time with AC Milan for Ruben Loftus-Cheek. This deal did go cold for a few weeks while Milan sorted out their hierarchy behind the scenes, but once that was settled, things got reignited and settled quite quickly.

As per multiple reports today, it will be a £15m deal (plus add-ons), with Ruben signing a four-year deal. The 27-year-old will rejoin former teammates Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud, and may yet be followed by Christian Pulisic as well.

And so, after nearly two decades in the Chelsea system, Loftus-Cheek is leaving us for good. He may have never quite reached the heady heights we had always hoped for him — and that Achilles on the plastic pitch in Foxborough certainly didn’t help — but we had some good times over the year. Ruben was in fact one of the last players left from our last Premier League title-winning side in 2016-17.

Anyway, best of luck in Milan, Ruben! Hopefully our paths will cross in the future, once we return to Europe again.