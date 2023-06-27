 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mason Mount ‘ready to report’ for start of Chelsea preseason — report

By David Pasztor
Chelsea Training Session Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea and Manchester United appear to have reached a £10-15m impasse regarding the transfer of Mason Mount, with Chelsea rejecting three bids below our valuation and United now unwilling to go above their last bid.

While the transfer window will be open for another two months, the new season starts in six weeks and preseason gets under way next week already with the USA Tour to follow in mid-July. Ideally, we would want the squad to have largely taken shape by then — even if that’s usually an unrealistic expectation.

Mount himself has kept mum throughout this entire saga, and according to the Telegraph, will continue to not make a scene if his future doesn’t get decided soon. He’s “poised” and “ready to report” for the start of preseason under Mauricio Pochettino, who starts in the job on July 1. One step closer to completing that John-Terry-to-Manchester-City arc then!

Of course, to truly emulate JT’s legendary path, Mount would have to now sign a new contract. And unfortunately it sounds like a new contract from our end has not been forthcoming, despite rumors to the contrary. So we would first need to get back to the negotiating table with Mase. But I’d rather talk with him, than to United about him.

Please.

