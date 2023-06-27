AC Milan reignited their previous interest in Ruben Loftus-Cheek this week, and since that seems to progressing quite well, they are apparently looking pull another great deal from the well by rekindling the idea of Christian Pulisic, which they have been “contemplating” for the last few weeks.

But after all that thinking, all they’ve managed to come up with is to hope for an absolute bargain, namely €15m, according to reports out of Italy including from Gianluca Di Marzio.

The report adds that Chelsea value Pulisic at about double that amount, €25-30m, so this not close at the moment, but “there will be new contacts in the coming days”. Perhaps they’re hoping that we’ll grow tired of saying no or that we’d simply run out of time in the window to find a taker.

Teams haven’t exactly been breaking our doors down for Pulisic this summer, but he was recently linked with Olympique Lyonnais as well, so perhaps things are starting to heat up a bit. Where’s #HotDays Pedullà when you need him?!