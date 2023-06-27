Official: Manchester City sign Mateo Kovačić from Chelsea

Serial Champions League-winner Mateo Kovačić has decided to join the current Champions League winners, completing his transfer to Manchester City today. They’re on trophy number one, he’s on trophy number four: wouldn’t surprise me if they added to those numbers together (along with a Premier League title or two, which is one of the trophies missing from Kova’s personal trophy cabinet).

This has been one of the least dramatic and most straightforward big(ish)-money transfers in some time, with Kovačić admitting at the end of the season that his Chelsea cycle was over after five years, and City and Chelsea agreeing a reported £30m fee (may break down to £25+5m) after just a couple rumor cycles. Kova has signed a four-year contract with the best team in the world.

At his best, Mateo was one of the most fun Chelsea players to watch in recent years, his dribbling and ball-retention skills unmatched at times. If I were a neutral, I’d be intrigued to see if he can find that level again (or even step beyond it) at City. As a non-neutral, I’m a bit wary that this is an excellent move by City to keep them dominant in the Premier League.

But, it is what it is.

Thanks for all the memories, Kova! See you soon.