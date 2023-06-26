This was mentioned as a possibility by more speculative reports last week, but according to the Evening Standard, AC Milan have “reignited” their interest in Ruben Loftus-Cheek after pumping the brakes (i.e. sacking the previous sporting braintrust) and grinding their associated interest to a halt a couple weeks ago.

Ruben had already agreed personal terms with the Rossoneri when they walked away, so presumably that part wouldn’t be a problem. A transfer fee could be a different story however — shock! — with Milan apparently hoping to get it done for just £15m. The Standard claims that Chelsea value RLC at £25m, though in the previous cycle, our asking price was claimed to be just €20m. Milan were reportedly offering €15+5m then. Either way, the numbers are close enough that we should be able to work something out that benefits everyone.

While Ruben’s versatility would be a helpful quality to (still) have in our squad, for the 27-year-old himself, ostensibly in the prime years of his career, it’s probably best to find a situation where he would get more consistent playing time.