Christian Pulisic had himself an excellent little CONCACAF Nations League mini-tournament, but his Chelsea future remains decidedly murky.

It’s been assumed for a while that he would be leaving, but interest hasn’t really materialized yet, certainly not in any significant way. AC Milan were tenuously linked, but even by Calciomercato standards, there isn’t much to go on there, at least right now.

With a whole bunch of other people leaving, could Pulisic end up staying by default? Perhaps. He would have to sign a new contract first, presumably, since he does have just one year left on his current deal.

But the summer transfer window is far from over. And interest such as the one reported by L’Equipe (via Goal) this weekend could always materialize and progress.

They claim that Olympique Lyonnais have made Pulisic their top priority, and have contacted the 24-year-old over a potential move. Lyon’s new owner and CEO, John Textor (who’s also a co-owner at Crystal Palace) is apparently a big fan of his countryman, and wants to make him the centerpiece of Lyon’s ambitions going forward. (Lyon finished only 8th last season, which turned out to be the last of Jean-Michel Aulas’s 36 years as owner and president.)

Right now this is barely anything, but Pulisic could have some fun in Ligue 1, so perhaps this might turn into something.