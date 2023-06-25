On Friday, Manchester United submitted a third bid for Mason Mount, which, like their previous two bids, was well below our asking price.

By Friday evening, Chelsea had thus, unsurprisingly, knocked it back, but proposed a counter offer at the same time and an invitation to some face-to-face talks to get this thing done and over with.

Saturday morning, United got themselves all huffy and such, and reportedly walked away from the deal to instead switch targets to Moisés Caicedo, because that makes a lot of sense considering how he is a distinctly different type of midfielder than Mount.

By Saturday evening however, those early reports were pretty much debunked, with the two sides supposedly still talking but evidently not really budging from their respective stances.

Yet.

So, I think that’s about us caught up on things.

Bring on Sunday! Maybe we’ll sit down like adults, stop all the posturing, and do the mature thing and find a compromise.

As if.