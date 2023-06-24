Official: Chelsea sign Dujuan ‘Whisper’ Richards

Chelsea have today confirmed the signing of 17-year-old highly promising Dujuan “Whisper” Richards out of the Phoenix Allstars Football Academy in Jamaica. This was pretty much confirmed already by Richards’ representatives back in March, but now it’s officially official as well. He will join when he turns 18 in November.

Chelsea Football Club have completed the signing of Jamaica international Dujuan ‘Whisper’ Richards, who will join the club next season following his 18th birthday. ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 24, 2023

Richards is already a senior international with Jamaica, having made his debut earlier this year, and is supposedly a prospect with an even higher ceiling than the previous famous product of the Phoenix Academy, Leon Bailey, who’s currently at Aston Villa. Chelsea were linked with Bailey a few times at the start of his career as well, and again when he burst onto the scene with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Richards could be in action for The Reggae Boyz again very soon, having been named to their squad for the upcoming Gold Cup, which starts today. In fact, the opening match of the tournament is USA vs. Jamaica tonight (Gaga Slonina’s been named the third goalkeeper for the USMNT, alongside former Chelsea prospect Matt Miazga. Former Chelsea Academy midfielder Jon Russell meanwhile is also on the Jamaica team).

In any case, welcome, Whisper. Here’s to making some noise in a Chelsea shirt in a few years!