Ethan Ampadu has shown repeatedly that he’s a more than capable top-flight player, having amassed nearly 100 appearances in the Premier League, Serie A, and Bundesliga combined over the past four years, adding nearly 50 senior caps for Wales in the meantime — and all before the age of 23.

Alas, that has not managed to get him back on track for a Chelsea career, with the Blues apparently putting him back in the proverbial shop window this summer, and setting the asking price at a very reasonable £12m.

And that has indeed generated some action, with the Evening Standard reporting yesterday that there is “interest from clubs in Italy, Spain and Premier League sides in England” as well. The report does not name any names unfortunately, nor how much, if any, progress any of those sides may have made, but that fee shouldn’t be a problem for any team in the Premier League and should still be quite affordable for the majority of teams in the Serie A and La Liga.

Someone’s going to get a solid deal here.