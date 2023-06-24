 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea set £12m asking price for Ethan Ampadu — report

Fair price for good talent

By David Pasztor and Fellipe Miranda
Turkey v Wales: Group D - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Photo by Tullio Puglia - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Ethan Ampadu has shown repeatedly that he’s a more than capable top-flight player, having amassed nearly 100 appearances in the Premier League, Serie A, and Bundesliga combined over the past four years, adding nearly 50 senior caps for Wales in the meantime — and all before the age of 23.

Alas, that has not managed to get him back on track for a Chelsea career, with the Blues apparently putting him back in the proverbial shop window this summer, and setting the asking price at a very reasonable £12m.

And that has indeed generated some action, with the Evening Standard reporting yesterday that there is “interest from clubs in Italy, Spain and Premier League sides in England” as well. The report does not name any names unfortunately, nor how much, if any, progress any of those sides may have made, but that fee shouldn’t be a problem for any team in the Premier League and should still be quite affordable for the majority of teams in the Serie A and La Liga.

Someone’s going to get a solid deal here.

