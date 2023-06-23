In a rather quick-moving story, club captain César Azpilicueta looks set to leave Chelsea and join Inter Milan on a free transfer.

Barely 24 hours after this story first broke, the legendary Chelsea defender has reportedly already agreed terms on a two-year contract and has struck an agreement at the same time with Chelsea to terminate his current deal a year early.

The latter development isn’t too surprising, and it’s the least that the club could do to accommodate one of our most decorated players ever. Azpi, just the sixth player in club history to reach 500 appearances, will leave with 9 trophies in his cabinet, including one of each major competition. He’s won the lot, he’s won it all, and we still just called him DAVE.

Azpi will be 34 by the time next season starts, and while he’s lost a step or two in recent years, I’m sure he will be good player for Inter in the Serie A.

Best of luck, Legend!