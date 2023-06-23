Having rejected two lowball offers already, Chelsea have now reportedly received a third offer for Mason Mount from Manchester United — one that still doesn’t match our £65m (£60+5m) asking price, but does come a bit closer.

United’s previous bid was £15m short, at £45+5m, and now they’ve upped it one click, to £50+5m. United are claiming this is their final offer — as per Fabrizio Romano, the Evening Standard, and several others — in an apparent power play against the Blues, who don’t have the greatest amount of leverage in this case with only a year left on Mount’s contract and the 24-year-old evidently wanting to tarnish his Chelsea legacy so.

Chelsea yet to respond to Manchester United’s third bid of £50m + £5m in add ons for Mason Mount — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) June 23, 2023

All that said, we will likely find an agreement with regards to a transfer fee eventually — Mount had agreed personal terms some time ago already.

But it’s a shame that things are coming to a close in such a bitter way. It won’t change his record of trophies of course, nor his symbolic meaning as a player who came through the Academy pathway to become a key first-team player, but ideally a contract dispute and transfer to a league rival wouldn’t have been his final act.